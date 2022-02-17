Brazil:
Brazilian Federal Constitution Is Modified To Include Personal Data Protection As A Fundamental Right
17 February 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
This Thursday (10), the National Congress enacted Constitutional
Amendment 115/22, which amends the Federal Constitution to include
the protection of personal data among fundamental rights and
guarantees. This amendment originated in the Constitution Amendment
Proposal 17/2019, approved by the Senate in 2021.
In addition to including personal data protection as a
fundamental right, Constitutional Amendment 115/22 gives the Union
the exclusive competence to legislate, organize and inspect the
protection and processing of personal data, following the wording
of the Federal Law no. 13,709/18, Brazilian General Data Protection
Law ("LGPD").
Elevating the protection of personal data as a fundamental right
reinforces the relevance of the matter and consolidates the need to
observe all the rights of the data subjects and the fulfillment of
the obligations foreseen in the applicable data protection
legislation.
