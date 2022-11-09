On November 1, the Brazilian Office of the Comptroller General (CGU) published information regarding the opening of the application period for the Pro-Ethics Company 2022-2023 (Empresa Pró-Ética 2022-2023) program. The main purpose of this initiative is to encourage legal entities to voluntarily adopt integrity measures within the private sector by publicly recognizing companies that are committed to implementing measures to prevent, detect and remediate corruption in their business relationships-regardless of their size or industry.

Among the main benefits granted to the companies that qualify for the program are (a) public recognition of their commitment to prevent and fight corruption, (b) related positive reputational publicity, with the ability to use the Pro-Ethics Seal, and (c) an evaluation of their compliance program, including a detailed analysis of the anti-corruption measures implemented.

In the 2020-2021 program, 67 companies were publicly recognized, including prestigious multinational companies operating in the Brazilian market.

For the 2022-2023 program, applications from state-owned companies of any government level will not be accepted given that these companies have a legal obligation to implement several integrity measures provided for in Law No. 13,303/2016 and its regulating decree, Decree No. 8,945/2016.

Applications can be filed between November 21, 2022 and January 31, 2023. The application and the steps for applying can be accessed here (in Portuguese). The regulations applicable to the evaluation of the enrolled companies can be accessed here (also in Portuguese).

For more information in applying for the Pro-Ethics Company program, please contact the Anticorruption & Compliance team of Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown. We are available to assist you with the application and complying with the program requirements.

