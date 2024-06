Considering Brazil's complex legal landscape, doing business in Brazil can be a challenge for both Brazilian and international companies. With this in mind and given our in-depth knowledge of full-service law and the global outlook of the Brazilian market (which is enhanced by our association with the international law firm Mayer Brown), we have prepared "Doing Business in Brazil", a brochure that brings clarity and reliable information to help companies navigate and conduct business in the abundant Brazilian market.



We've gathered content from different practices, highlighting topics that often raise questions for company decision-makers. We hope to present you with the necessary information for investing in Brazil, such as the economy, tax, labor, the environment, and intellectual property, as well as the competitive aspects.



Read the complete brochure at the link below:



Download

