Brazil:
The Latin American Lawyer Announces The Acquisition Of The Corporate Capital Of FKB Brazil
08 February 2023
Koury Lopes Advogados
The Latin American Lawyer published the acquisition of 100% of
the corporate capital of FKB Brazil by VAG, an Aurelius portfolio
company. FKB specialises in the bespoke design and manufacturing of
penstock and knife gate valves for customers operating in water,
wastewater, dam & hydro, and other industries.
VAG's acquisition of FKB aims to strengthen the
company's product offering across penstocks and knife gate
valves, as well as increasing its footprint in Brazil and expanding
its customer base globally.
