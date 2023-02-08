ARTICLE

Brazil: The Latin American Lawyer Announces The Acquisition Of The Corporate Capital Of FKB Brazil

The Latin American Lawyer published the acquisition of 100% of the corporate capital of FKB Brazil by VAG, an Aurelius portfolio company. FKB specialises in the bespoke design and manufacturing of penstock and knife gate valves for customers operating in water, wastewater, dam & hydro, and other industries.

VAG's acquisition of FKB aims to strengthen the company's product offering across penstocks and knife gate valves, as well as increasing its footprint in Brazil and expanding its customer base globally.

