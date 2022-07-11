A publicação The Latin American Lawyer noticiou a aquisição minoritária da Viasoft e Vsoft pela Valid.

Tanto a Viasoft como a Vsoft são IDtechs brasileiras especializadas na área digital. Com isso, a operação permite à Valid a possibilidade de complementar sua atuação geográfica no Brasil, além de também garantir a ampliação do seu portfólio de produtos e tecnologias, podendo explorar novos negócios em um mercado que a Valid já atua.

Para saber mais, clique aqui.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.