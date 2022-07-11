Brazil:
The Latin American Lawyer Noticia A Aquisição Minoritária Da Viasoft E Vsoft Pela Valid
11 July 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
A publicação The Latin American
Lawyer noticiou a aquisição
minoritária da Viasoft e Vsoft pela Valid.
Tanto a Viasoft como a Vsoft são IDtechs brasileiras
especializadas na área digital. Com isso, a
operação permite à Valid a possibilidade de
complementar sua atuação geográfica no Brasil,
além de também garantir a ampliação do
seu portfólio de produtos e tecnologias, podendo explorar
novos negócios em um mercado que a Valid já atua.
Para saber mais, clique aqui.
