Most Read: Contributor Brazil, May 2022

ARTICLE

Brazil: The Latin American Lawyer Reports The Acquisition Of 4 Companies By Corpservices Group

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The publication Latin American Lawyer announced the acquisition of the majority interest of Assessor Bordin, Quality Tax, ASAP and IGNIS, by CorpServices Group.

CorpServices Group it's a Singapore company established in Brazil in 2018, with global investors.

To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.