Brazil:
The Latin American Lawyer Reports The Acquisition Of 4 Companies By Corpservices Group
15 June 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
The publication Latin American Lawyer announced
the acquisition of the majority interest of Assessor Bordin,
Quality Tax, ASAP and IGNIS, by CorpServices Group.
CorpServices Group it's a Singapore company established in
Brazil in 2018, with global investors.
