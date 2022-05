ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Pensando nisso, a nossa sócia de Direito Societário, Fusões e Aquisições, Alessandra Höhne , redigiu o artigo "No dicionário corporativo, o 'G' vem antes do 'E' e do 'S'", que explica como é fundamental uma empresa possuir o pilar "G" bem estruturado para que tenha sucesso no futuro.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Brazil

The Main Changes To Corporate Governance In Brazil In 2020 And 2021 Machado Associados The last couple of years were difficult and challenging for all countries and the situation was no different for Brazil.

How To Set Up A Representative Office Of A Foreign Not-For-Profit Organization In Argentina Castro Sammartino & Pierini Not-for-profit organizations in Argentina are governed by the Civil and Commercial Code of the Nation (Book I, Title II).

Sustainability-Linked Instruments: What To Expect In The United States And Latin America Jones Day Since the launch of the first SLL in 2017, the number of SLLs has increased exponentially.

KLA É Listado No "Who Represents Latin America's Biggest Companies 2021" Publicado Pelo LACCA Koury Lopes Advogados Foi divulgada nesta semana o "Who represents Latin America's biggest companies 2021" do LACCA.

What You Need To Know About Purchase Orders CorralRosales The purchase process, especially in large companies, has become a complex process in which it is necessary to give specific answers that are legally supported in the shortest possible amount of time.