The Corporate and M&A partner, Patrícia Braga, and the lawyers in the area, André Maruch and Eliane Bordin, together with the head of Environmental Law, Letícia Marques, the Labor Law lawyer, Bruna de Cesare, and the Tax Law lawyer, Jefferson Souza, participated in the "Acquisition Structures: Comparing Asset and Share Purchases (Brazil)", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The document addresses the key differences between the purchase of shares and asset purchase transaction in Brazil. It also points out some advantages and disadvantages of structuring a private acquisition as a share or asset purchase, in addition to other points to to consider when choosing a transaction structure in Brazil.

