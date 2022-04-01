Our Corporate and M&A partner, Alessandra Höhne, participated in the "Key Documents for Acquiring a Private Company (Brazil)", published by Practical Law - Thomson Reuters.

The document describes the key documents that feature in the acquisition of the shares of a private company in Brazil. In addition, the file exposes the points behind preliminary agreements, auction, due diligence, among others.

*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com

