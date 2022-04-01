ARTICLE

Nossa sócia de Direito Societário, Fusões e Aquisições, Alessandra Höhne, participou do "Key Documents for Acquiring a Private Company (Brazil)", publicado pelo Practical Law, da Thomson Reuters.

O documento aborda as principais documentações utilizadas na aquisição de ações de uma empresa privada no Brasil. Além disso, o arquivo expõe os pontos por trás dos contratos preliminares, leilão, due diligence, entre outros.

Para ler o documento completo, clique aqui.

