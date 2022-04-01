Brazil:
Alessandra Höhne Participa Do "Key Documents For Acquiring A Private Company (Brazil)" Publicado Pela Thomson Reuters
01 April 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
Nossa sócia de Direito Societário, Fusões e
Aquisições,
Alessandra Höhne, participou do "Key Documents
for Acquiring a Private Company (Brazil)", publicado pelo
Practical Law, da Thomson
Reuters.
O documento aborda as principais documentações
utilizadas na aquisição de ações de uma
empresa privada no Brasil. Além disso, o arquivo
expõe os pontos por trás dos contratos preliminares,
leilão, due diligence, entre outros.
Para ler o documento completo,
clique aqui.
*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the
publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com
