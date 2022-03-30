The Corporate and M&A partners, Karin Alvo, Mário Fioratti and Laura Cossi, and the lawyer in the area, Eduardo Bouwman, participated in the "Signing and Closing: Private Acquisitions (Brazil)", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The note discusses the mechanics of signings and closings of Brazilian share or asset acquisitions. Finally, it outlines the deal documents, execution and transfer formalities in Brazil.

To read the full content, click here.

*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.