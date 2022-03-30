Brazil:
Signing And Closing: Private Acquisitions (Brazil)
30 March 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Os sócios de Direito Societário, Fusões e
Aquisições, Karin Alvo, Mário Fioratti e Laura Cossi, e o advogado da
área, Eduardo Bouwman, participaram do
"Signing and Closing: Private Acquisitions
(Brazil)", publicado pelo Practical
Law, da Thomson Reuters.
O documento discute a mecânica por trás das
assinaturas e dos fechamentos de ações brasileiras ou
aquisições de ativos. Por fim, descreve os documentos
de negócios, as formalidades de execução e
transferência no Brasil.
Para ler o documento completo, clique aqui.
*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the
publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Brazil
The New CVM Instructions (Nos. 554 And 555)
Barbosa, Raimundo, Gontijo, Câmara e Horta
In 2014, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission presented to a public hearing a draft of an Instruction that proposes to change the definition of the category of "qualified investors" of CVM Instruction No. 409.
Top Challenges Of Doing Business In Brazil
TMF Group BV
Brazil has moved on a lot since it was named a "BRIC", one of the world's best emerging economies, a decade ago. The Latin American powerhouse has been one of the most exciting growth stories of recent times.
Compliance In Brazil
TMF Group BV
Brazilian states are following the recommendations of the CGU and implementing compliance programs.