Os sócios de Direito Societário, Fusões e Aquisições, Karin Alvo, Mário Fioratti e Laura Cossi, e o advogado da área, Eduardo Bouwman, participaram do "Signing and Closing: Private Acquisitions (Brazil)", publicado pelo Practical Law, da Thomson Reuters.

O documento discute a mecânica por trás das assinaturas e dos fechamentos de ações brasileiras ou aquisições de ativos. Por fim, descreve os documentos de negócios, as formalidades de execução e transferência no Brasil.

Para ler o documento completo, clique aqui.

