POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Brazil

Doing Business In Brazil: What You Should Know TMF Group BV Business rules in Brazil are complex and require that anyone thinking of doing business there have a clear understanding of the local rules and regulations.

The New CVM Instructions (Nos. 554 And 555) Barbosa, Raimundo, Gontijo, Câmara e Horta In 2014, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission presented to a public hearing a draft of an Instruction that proposes to change the definition of the category of "qualified investors" of CVM Instruction No. 409.

Top Challenges Of Doing Business In Brazil TMF Group BV Brazil has moved on a lot since it was named a "BRIC", one of the world's best emerging economies, a decade ago. The Latin American powerhouse has been one of the most exciting growth stories of recent times.

Compliance In Brazil TMF Group BV Brazilian states are following the recommendations of the CGU and implementing compliance programs.

Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (‘CVM') Regulates Equity Crowdfunding Gaia Silva Gaede Advogados On the July 13, 2017, the CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) – the Brazilian equivalent to the Securities and Exchange Comission – issued Regulation 588, concerning the online offering of private companies' securities, more commonly known as equity crowdfunding platforms.