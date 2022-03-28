A Iberian Lawyer publicou a aquisição da Clínica de Olhos Comendador Ltda. (Clinoft) pela Vision One.

Atualmente a Vision One está na liderança do mercado de oftalmologia no estado de São Paulo, totalizando em 10 unidades compostas por marcas como: H.Olhos, CERPO, Molinari, Laser Ocular e agora, Clinoft.

