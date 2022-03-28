Brazil:
Iberian Lawyer Noticia A Aquisição Da Clinoft Pela Vision One
28 March 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
A Iberian Lawyer publicou a
aquisição da Clínica de Olhos Comendador Ltda.
(Clinoft) pela Vision One.
Atualmente a Vision One está na liderança do
mercado de oftalmologia no estado de São Paulo, totalizando
em 10 unidades compostas por marcas como: H.Olhos, CERPO, Molinari,
Laser Ocular e agora, Clinoft.
Para saber mais, clique aqui.
