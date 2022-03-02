The Labor & Employment, Alexandre Pessoa, together with lawyers of the area, Paulo Chubba and Bruna de Cesare, participated in "Employees: Cross-Border Private Acquisitions (Brazil)", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The document exposes issues of Labor Law that must be considered during the acquisition of a private company in Brazil. Some of the topics discussed are: the legal obligations and protections given to employees in Brazil, in the case of the purchase of shares or assets; the dismissal of employees, explaining the costs and formalities behind this process; some standard clauses in the purchase agreement; and, finally, visas required for foreign directors and executives.

To read the full content, click here.

*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com

