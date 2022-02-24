ARTICLE

Cadwalader's Duncan Grieve is joined by Ludmila Groch of the Brazilian law firm Lefosse to discuss critical considerations for companies conducting internal investigations in Brazil.

Key discussion points include:

Good practices for protecting evidence and ensuring the integrity of the investigation

Challenges for international clients in understanding the Brazilian regulatory landscape and multiple enforcement authorities

Recent legislative and enforcement developments

Additional Resources:

