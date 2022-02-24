Cadwalader's Duncan Grieve is joined by Ludmila Groch of the Brazilian law firm Lefosse to discuss critical considerations for companies conducting internal investigations in Brazil.
Key discussion points include:
- Good practices for protecting evidence and ensuring the integrity of the investigation
- Challenges for international clients in understanding the Brazilian regulatory landscape and multiple enforcement authorities
- Recent legislative and enforcement developments
Additional Resources:
- Podcast - The Legacy of Brazil's 'Car Wash' Investigation: Implications for Global Anti-Corruption Enforcement
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.