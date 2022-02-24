Cadwalader's Duncan Grieve is joined by Ludmila Groch of the Brazilian law firm Lefosse to discuss critical considerations for companies conducting internal investigations in Brazil.

Key discussion points include:

  • Good practices for protecting evidence and ensuring the integrity of the investigation
  • Challenges for international clients in understanding the Brazilian regulatory landscape and multiple enforcement authorities
  • Recent legislative and enforcement developments

