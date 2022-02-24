The portal Beyond the Law reported this week the acquisition of 100% of the shares of HRTech Kenoby by Gupy.

Kenoby is a recruitment and selection platform that collaborates with the HR of companies in hiring talent, in addition to being, until then, Gupy's biggest competitor in the market.

To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.