Brazil:
Portal Beyond The Law Noticia Aquisição De Ações Da Kenoby Pela Gupy
24 February 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
O portal Beyond the Law noticiou
nesta semana a aquisição de 100% das
ações da
HRTech Kenoby pela Gupy.
A Kenoby é uma plataforma de
recrutamento e seleção que colabora com o RH de
empresas na contratação de talentos, além de
ser, até então, a maior concorrente da Gupy no
mercado.
