O portal Beyond the Law noticiou nesta semana a aquisição de 100% das ações da HRTech Kenoby pela Gupy.

Kenoby é uma plataforma de recrutamento e seleção que colabora com o RH de empresas na contratação de talentos, além de ser, até então, a maior concorrente da Gupy no mercado.

