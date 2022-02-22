The KLA's Corporate and M&A partner, Mario Fioratti, together with lawyers of the area, Augusto Simões and Flavia Trigo, participated in the "Consideration and Acquisition Finance: Private Acquisitions (Brazil)", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.
The guide sets out the main topics to consider when structuring consideration and financing (ranging from debt or equity, or even a combination of both) during the process of acquiring a Brazilian company.
*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com
