The KLA's Corporate and M&A partner, Mario Fioratti, together with lawyers of the area, Augusto Simões and Flavia Trigo, participated in the "Consideration and Acquisition Finance: Private Acquisitions (Brazil)", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The guide sets out the main topics to consider when structuring consideration and financing (ranging from debt or equity, or even a combination of both) during the process of acquiring a Brazilian company.

