Our Corporate and M&A partner, Melissa Kanô, had an article published by Practical Law, a Thomson Reuters platform. Entitled "Cultural Skills for Cross-Border Transactions (Latin America- Brazil and Mexico)", the article aims to guide and teach some cross-cultural skills, considered essential for multicultural teams in a cross-border transaction.

Another important point highlighted is the relation between cultural traits and legal transactions, in other words, the way these issues can affect during operations. For this, some topics are explained, like: the importance of building trust with the other party of the transaction, the different types of leadership and hierarchy in the countries, and the way in which humor and body language can affect the decision of a transaction.

The general focus of the article is around the cultures of Latin America, focusing on Brazil as well as Mexico, thus serving as a guide for lawyers who will advise transactions in these regions.

To read the full article, click here.

*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.