Brazil:
KLA Advogados Is Shortlisted In Three Categories Of The Legal 500 Brazil Awards
22 September 2021
Koury Lopes Advogados
KLA Advogados is shortlisted in three
categories of The Legal 500 Brazil Awards, an
event promoted by The Legal 500: Corporate
M&A (Mid-Market), Compliance and Real Estate.
Category winners will be announced on October 14th during the
online ceremony on The Legal 500 page.
