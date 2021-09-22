KLA Advogados is shortlisted in three categories of The Legal 500 Brazil Awards, an event promoted by The Legal 500: Corporate M&A (Mid-Market), Compliance and Real Estate.

Category winners will be announced on October 14th during the online ceremony on The Legal 500 page.

