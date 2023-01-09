Na primeira edição do boletim Direito Público em Foco, compartilhamos com você as principais notícias de Direito Público e Administrativo que podem impactar o seu negócio. Nossos advogados especializados na área reúnem os principais atos normativos e decisões relevantes sobre o assunto, além de trazerem uma análise mais aprofundada em artigos que esclarecem pontos jurídicos importantes para o mercado.

Confira os destaques:

Atos Normativos

Ministério da Economia edita instrução normativa sobre Termo de Referência e o Sistema TR Digital

Decisões Relevantes

TCU decide que é irregular a realização, sem a justificativa prévia e sem as devidas garantias, de pagamento antecipado às empresas contratadas

Artigo

STF decide sobre a taxatividade do rol de procedimentos da ANS de cobertura obrigatória pelas operadoras de planos de assistência à saúde

Leia o boletim

