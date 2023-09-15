On 24 August 2023, through Decree No. 11,666/2023, the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was enacted in Brazil (the "Amendment"). It was at MOP 28 (Meeting of the Parties) of the Montreal Protocol, in 2016, in the city of Kigali, Rwanda, that the Parties agreed to include HFCs among the substances controlled by the international regime. Hydrofluorocarbons ("HFCs") have been used as alternatives to chlorofluorocarbons, mainly in the refrigerant market.
The Amendment, which had already been approved in the House and Senate, sets forth gradual reduction goals for the production and use of HFCs, establishing different targets for developed and developing countries. Pursuant to the Amendment, Brazil is now committed to not increasing its HFC use by 2024–considering a baseline calculated between 2020 and 2022–and incrementally reducing it by 80% by 2045. According to statements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the context of the procedure for enacting the Amendment, the timetable for the freeze and reduction is in line with what Brazil has been defending and discussing with private sector entities.
In order to achieve these goals, developing countries may have access to the financial mechanisms of the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol. For Brazil, this could mean an influx of resources estimated at USD 100 million; incentives that represent an opportunity to develop research and technology in Brazilian industries1.
Naturally, the enactment of the Amendment, in addition to contributing to the achievement of the Brazilian Nationally Determined Contribution and the Brazilian National Policy on Climate Change, is also expected to impact industry sectors that rely on HFCs.
Footnote
1. https://kigali.org.br/emenda-de-kigali/
Visit us at Tauil & Chequer
Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."
© Copyright 2020. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.
This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.