On 1 July 2022, the Brazilian Supreme Court issued a ruling on ADPF 708 (Ação de Descumprimento de Preceito Fundamental), which is another climate litigation case under the court's scrutiny (please read here and here for more information about other climate litigation cases submitted to the Brazilian Supreme Court). In summary, political parties filed ADPF 708 in June 2020, claiming the Brazilian Federal Administration had not taken appropriate measures to ensure allocation and use of funds from the Brazilian Climate Fund, which is supposed to play an important role in "climate financing", pursuant to the Paris Agreement, by supporting climate change mitigation projects in Brazil.

By majority of votes, the Supreme Court accepted the plaintiffs' claims and (i) recognized the lack of action from the Federal Administration, as it failed to fully allocate resources of the Climate Fund in 2019; (ii) ordered the Federal Administration not to neglect the Climate Fund again; and (iii) determined that the resources from the Climate Fund cannot be withheld (contingenciamento).

The understanding of the Justices was that "the Executive Branch has the constitutional duty to make the Climate Fund's resources work and allocate them yearly, for purposes of mitigating climate change, its withholding (contingenciamento) being prohibited, due to the constitutional duty to protect the environment, international rights and commitments assumed by Brazil, and the constitutional principle of separation of powers".

According to Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, the decision is justified not only by the severe Brazilian environmental context, but also because the government's inaction indicates that Brazil is moving in the opposite direction of international commitments and the mitigation of climate change, threatening the life, health, food security and future economy of the Brazilian population. The Court's decision caught attention for equating the Paris Agreement to a human rights treaty, while being the first constitutional court to do so. In the Brazilian legal system, this decision grants the Paris Agreement a "supralegal" status, meaning it prevails over ordinary laws and regulations.

This landmark decision further develops the climate litigation landscape in Brazil and sheds light on what can be expected in other cases currently awaiting decisions from the Supreme Court. In addition, the fact that the Paris Agreement is now deemed "supralegal" may have impacts not only in litigation against governments, but also against the private sector.

Visit us at Tauil & Chequer

Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."

© Copyright 2020. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.

This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.