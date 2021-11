ARTICLE

Climate Litigation In Brazil: New Developments In Seeking Government Action Towards More Ambitious Legislation Tauil & Chequer While climate litigation against private actors in Brazil has been gaining more attention and employing creative legal strategies, as we have already commented here and here, litigation against the government is also keeping pace, as illustrated by a recent case filed against the Brazilian Federal Government and the Ministry of Environment.

Brazil's Central Bank And National Monetary Council Publish New Rules On Disclosure And Management Of Social, Environmental And Climate-related Risks Tauil & Chequer On September 15, 2021, the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) released its first "Report on Social, Environmental and Climate-related Risks and Opportunities".

Mexico Introduces Industrial Safety And Environmental Protection Provisions For Hydrocarbon Pipelines Jones Day The Provisions cover nearly every activity relating to the planning and operation of hydrocarbon pipelines.