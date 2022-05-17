The partners in Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Flavia Altério, Tiago Cortez and Taísa Oliveira, and the lawyers in the area, Aline Adestro, Gabriella Feres and Nathalia Abé, participated in the "Rules of Evidence (Civil Proceedings) in Brazil: Overview", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

This document provides an overview of the rules governing disclosure and the admissibility of evidence in civil proceedings. In particular, it looks at the rules on the disclosure obligations of the parties, admissibility of evidence, witness evidence, the burden and standard of proof, as well as issues that arise in gathering cross-border evidence. Evidence is fundamental to the outcome of any civil litigation case. Usually, the facts in issue in a case must be proved by evidence, and the court will decide the case on the evidence adduced by the parties.

