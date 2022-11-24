On November 17, 2022, a new statute was enacted introducing crucial modifications to the Brazilian Competition Act, changes that foster antitrust damages lawsuits (Law No. 14.470/2022).

The innovations introduce the concept of double damages as the standard compensation for victims of cartel activity. The statute also provides an exception for defendants that cooperate with the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE)—whether they ask for immunity at the onset of the case or settle with the government in the course of the case—shielding them from double damages awards and from joint and several liability in the payment of these claims.

The new statute also changes the rule on statute of limitations in damages lawsuits, as well as making other procedural changes. It also gives greater weight in court to the CADE decision that cartel conduct exists.

All changes are summarized in the chart below:

ISSUE BEFORE HOW IT IS NOW Compensation in cartel cases Award limited to the sustained damages Double damages , except for cooperating parties (either through leniency or settlement with CADE) Joint and several liability in cartel cases Joint and several liability between cartel members Joint and several liability between cartel members except for cooperating parties (either through leniency or settlement with CADE) Length of the statute of limitations (all violations) 3 years 5 years Calculation of the statute of limitations (all violations) No specific provision; no settled case law in this regard Statute of limitations counted as of the day of CADE's final decision; limitation period is tolled during CADE's investigation Defendant's burden of proof in cartel cases No specific provision Defendant bears the burden of pass-on defense Evidentiary weight of CADE's decisions No specific provision CADE's conviction suffices to ground interim injunctive relief in court

The innovations above increase exposure to antitrust violations by encouraging allegedly injured parties to seek compensation in Brazilian courts. This bill was certainly designed to make antitrust damages claims more common, further raising the stakes of non-compliance with the Brazilian Competition Law.

Visit us at Tauil & Chequer

Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."

© Copyright 2020. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.

This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.