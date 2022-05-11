The partners in Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Flavia Altério, Tiago Cortez and Taísa Oliveira, and the lawyers in the area, Aline Adestro, Gabriella Feres and Nathalia Abé, participated in the "Pre-Action Letters in Brazil: Overview", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The document explains, in a practical and simplified way, the key issues to be considered before issuing or responding to a pre-action letter in Brazil.

To read the full content, click here.

*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com

