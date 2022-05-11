The partners in Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Flavia AltérioTiago Cortez and Taísa Oliveira, and the lawyers in the area, Aline AdestroGabriella Feres and Nathalia Abé, participated in the "Pre-Action Letters in Brazil: Overview", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The document explains, in a practical and simplified way, the key issues to be considered before issuing or responding to a pre-action letter in Brazil.

To read the full content, click here

*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com

