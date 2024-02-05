Ganado Advocates have contributed to The Global Aviation Resource Index (GARI) on the Maltese aspects.

GARI is a comparative analytical data and scores tool by Watson Farley & Williams targeted at the aviation industry, providing industry statistics from 100 jurisdictions worldwide on restructuring procedures, aircraft repossession rights and aircraft deregistration rights.

