In a recent judgment, the General Court ruled that the Commission's decision to approve Danish and Swedish State aid to SAS in 2020 in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic was unlawful. Denmark and Sweden had failed to sufficiently ensure that SAS would have an incentive to buy back the shares acquired by the Member States once SAS had overcome its financial difficulties. Against this background, the Commission has decided to review the Danish and Swedish aid scheme anew.

Decision of the General Court in case T-238/21 of 10 May 2023

The COVID Temporary Framework

Responding to the outbreak of COVID 19, the Commission issued a communication introducing a temporary framework for how it would deal with State aid granted to undertakings that have been particularly hit by the pandemic. The framework allowed for a wider-than-usual granting of State aid, but on condition that a number of requirements were met.

One such requirement was that if the aid consisted of the Member State performing a recapitalization of the company, acquiring shares in the company, then that Member State must exit the company as soon as possible once the company had regained financial stability. For example, it was a requirement that any such recapitalization included a step-up mechanism or similar arrangement to make sure the company would have an incentive to buy back the Member States' shares, e.g. by stipulating a gradual increase of the Member State's return on investment after a few years.

The case in brief With the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown of substantial parts of society, SAS – partially State-owned by Denmark and Sweden – experienced major financial difficulties. As a result, Denmark and Sweden were compelled to grant SAS aid in the amount of approx. DKK 7 billion to keep the airline from going bankrupt. The measure, which was approved by the European Commission under the State aid COVID Temporary Framework, consisted of two different instruments: First, a capital increase through subscription for new shares in SAS and, second, subscription for hybrid notes containing both equity and debt elements. The Commission's approval of the measure caused Irish airline Ryanair to take legal action against the Commission, seeking annulment of the Commission's approval. Ryanair argued that this was a case of unlawful State aid to SAS, distorting competition in the relevant market because the measure did not provide sufficient incentive for SAS to buy back the State capital injections.

The General Court's judgment

The General Court found that in the case of the hybrid notes there was a mechanism in place to gradually increase the rate of interest, thus incentivising SAS to redeem those notes sooner rather than later. And although no exact time of redemption had been stipulated, the General Court was satisfied that this gradual increase of the rate of interest – coupled with the added possibility of compound interest – did constitute sufficient incentive for SAS to buy back the State capital injections.

The equity instrument, however, featured no such step-up mechanism, yet the Commission had found that its connection with the hybrid notes and the significant discount at which the shares would be subscribed qualified as sufficient motivation for SAS. The General Court did not agree with this finding, noting that there was no gradual step-up to provide any subsequent incentive to buy back the State capital injections and that the measure had had an immediate effect on the legal positions of SAS and the other shareholders. The Commission, consequently, had been unentitled to approve the aid measure.

In conclusion, the General Court held that while the aid in the form of hybrid notes was lawful in and of itself, the two instruments were so tightly interconnected and part of the overall measure that the General Court was unable to annul only that part of the decision which concerned the equity instrument. The General Court therefore annulled the Commission's decision in full.

Commission opens in-depth investigation

In light of the General Court's judgment, the Commission, on 4 July 2023, elected to reconsider its assessment of the Danish and Swedish recapitalisation measure in favour of SAS and will now undertake a more in-depth investigation of it. The Commission aims at adopting a final decision on the matter in the coming months. The opening of an in-depth investigation gives Denmark and Sweden, as well as interested third parties, the opportunity to submit comments.

The Commission has stated that at this stage it takes the preliminary view that the recapitalisation measure is in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the COVID Temporary Framework, with the exception of the absence of a step-up mechanism (or an alternative mechanism with the same effect as a step-up mechanism).

Our comments

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the introduction of special exemption rules to ensure that businesses – and, by extension, the economy – would be affected as little as possible and to allow for the necessary flexibility. Still, as this judgment by the General Court – and the Commission's subsequent reopening of the case – shows, Member States are not free to adopt whichever measure they see fit; they must respect the framework that has been established and must, for example, ensure equal treatment and avoid the distortion of competition to the benefit of selected companies.

The point is further illustrated by a similar General Court judgment concerning Lufthansa, the German airline operator, which was granted State aid in the amount of EUR 6 million in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. In that judgment, the General Court held that the Commission had approved the aid despite the fact that the possibility of alternative funding, e.g. through capital markets, had not been sufficiently explored. Given that the exploration of the possibility of alternative funding is a fundamental condition for the granting of State aid, the General Court found that the aid had been granted unlawfully.

Originally published 10 July 2023

