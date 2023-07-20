Turkmenistan:
The King Of Bahrain Ratified The Agreement On Air Communication With Turkmenistan
20 July 2023
GRATA International
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa approved and signed a
law ratifying the agreement between the governments of the Kingdom
of Bahrain and Turkmenistan on air communications. Prior to this,
the law was approved by the legislature – the Shura Council
and the House of Representatives.
The document instructs the Bahraini Prime Minister and
Ministers, within their jurisdiction, to comply with the provisions
of this law, and it enters into force today.
The agreement between Bahrain and Turkmenistan on air
communication was signed at the government level in Manama on
February 22, 2023, following negotiations between President Serdar
Berdimuhamedov and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.
More
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkmenistan
The Usage Of Automatic Identification System (AIS)
Esenyel Partners
In accordance with the International IMO Convention on Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), all ships of 300 gross tonnes and over engaged in international navigation together with cargo ships of 500 gross tonnes...
Shipping Comparative Guide
AKT Law
Shipping Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Turkey, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
The Agency Model: Further Update
Birketts
MB Passenger Cars brought in the agency model in January. Although the likes of Lotus and Polestar already applied agency to the sale of new passenger cars to retail customers...