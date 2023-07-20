King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa approved and signed a law ratifying the agreement between the governments of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Turkmenistan on air communications. Prior to this, the law was approved by the legislature – the Shura Council and the House of Representatives.

The document instructs the Bahraini Prime Minister and Ministers, within their jurisdiction, to comply with the provisions of this law, and it enters into force today.

The agreement between Bahrain and Turkmenistan on air communication was signed at the government level in Manama on February 22, 2023, following negotiations between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

More