In order to successfully solve the tasks provided for in the «National Program for the Development of Civil Aviation of Turkmenistan for 2012-2030», as well as the consistent modernization of the aircraft fleet and ensuring flight safety, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution authorizing the «Türkmenhowaýollary» Agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers conclude a contract with Boeing (USA) for the purchase of 4 «Boeing 737-8 aircraft».

In order to successfully solve the tasks provided for in the «National Program for the Development of Civil Aviation of Turkmenistan for 2012-2030», as well as the consistent modernization of the aircraft fleet and ensuring flight safety, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution authorizing the «Türkmenhowaýollary» Agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers conclude tripartite contracts with «TMHCC-AIR 1 LLC» and «TMHCC-AIR 2 LLC» (USA) for the purchase of 2 «Boeing 777-367ER» aircraft.

