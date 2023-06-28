Turkmenistan:
Agency «Türkmenhowaýollary» Is Allowed To Conclude Contracts For The Purchase Of Aircraft
28 June 2023
GRATA International
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In order to successfully solve the tasks provided for in the
«National Program for the Development of Civil Aviation of
Turkmenistan for 2012-2030», as well as the consistent
modernization of the aircraft fleet and ensuring flight safety, the
President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution authorizing the
«Türkmenhowaýollary» Agency of the
Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers
conclude a contract with Boeing (USA) for the purchase of 4
«Boeing 737-8 aircraft».
In order to successfully solve the tasks provided for in the
«National Program for the Development of Civil Aviation of
Turkmenistan for 2012-2030», as well as the consistent
modernization of the aircraft fleet and ensuring flight safety, the
President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution authorizing the
«Türkmenhowaýollary» Agency of the
Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers
conclude tripartite contracts with «TMHCC-AIR 1 LLC»
and «TMHCC-AIR 2 LLC» (USA) for the purchase of 2
«Boeing 777-367ER» aircraft.
Read more: https://turkmenistan.gov.tm/en/post/73113/agency-turkmenhowayollary-allowed-conclude-contracts-purchase-aircraft
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkmenistan
Aviation Finance Comparative Guide
Dikici Law Office
Aviation Finance Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Turkey, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
ICLG Aviation Finance & Leasing 2023 - Ireland
Maples Group
Financing structures involving Irish entities often employ the use of a special-purpose vehicle ("SPV"), which is a company established specifically to hold title to the aircraft subject...
Turkish Regulation On Electric Vehicle Charging Station Services
Kolcuoglu Demirkan Kocakli Attorneys at Law
IN THE PAST YEARS, with the electric vehicles' active introduction into people's daily lives, the awareness of electric vehicles' usage and the increase in electric vehicle charging stations made available a new ground to be regulated.
Why Consider Registering A Vessel Under The Malta Flag?
Dixcart Group Limited
Malta has now been established as a reputable maritime jurisdiction for many years. A number of factors have contributed to making Malta a leading maritime hub: a strategic location in the centre...