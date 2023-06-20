Israel's government-led and one-of-a-kind initiative to ease traffic congestion (also known as the Israel National Drone Initiative ("INDI")) had 11 drone operating and delivery companies involved in tests and experimental flights at the beginning of June 2023. The influence this initiative will have on regulations and laws in this space is one to watch for.

The INDI is a two-year US$17 million government-led pilot project, which was established in 2019 to fly passengers and heavy cargo to reduce congestion on roads. The project aims to create a national drone network and prepare the sky for drone deliveries for various purposes such as healthcare, commerce, security and passenger transportation. The experimental flights were the second phase of the project, which began in January 2023 and involved an investment of around US$60 million to develop drone infrastructure over the next two years.

Some of the 11 drone operating and delivery companies involved in tests and experimental flights include:

Cando Drones, which operates fully autonomous two-seater air taxis which have been developed to carry passengers up to 220kg for up to 30km.

Airways Drones, which is a provider of AI-based systems for the smart management of drone fleets.

Robotican, which is a developer of ground and air-based mobile autonomous robotic systems.

The companies participating in the project will undertake flight tests across the country for one week every month, during the next two years. These flights will take place in a controlled airspace, which will cover distances of up to 150 kilometres, and will involve heavier payloads.

"This is the first initiative of its kind in the world for an extensive and multidisciplinary examination of new technologies, including the transportation of cargo and, later, people." said Transportation Minister, Miri Regev. "The collaborative project examines all the aspects - including regulation and legislative changes - involved in the commercial operation of drones as an additional tool to deal with congestion."

