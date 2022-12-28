The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted the Resolution "On additional measures to regulate the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Republic of Uzbekistan" No. 658 dated November 15, 2022 (the "Resolution No. 658").

In accordance with the Resolution No. 658, illegal importation, sale, purchase, storage or use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the territory of Uzbekistan is prohibited. However, this rule does not apply to:

Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage;

State Unitary Enterprise "Geoinnovation Center" of the Cadastre Agency under the State Tax Committee;

Directorate of the free tourist zone "Charvak";

The National Commission of Uzbekistan for UNESCO.

Resolution No. 658 provides that permits for the import, sale, acquisition, storage or use of unmanned aerial vehicles may be issued by separate decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Resolution No. 658 also approved: