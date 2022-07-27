ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On Improving The Civil Aviation Management System Of The Kyrgyz Republic

In order to implement the Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic “On improving the civil aviation management system and measures to develop air traffic in the Kyrgyz Republic” dated May 20, 2022 No. 158, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic decided:

Reorganize the Civil Aviation Department under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic into the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic

Approve the Regulations and management scheme of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic

