ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On The Signing Of The Decree "On Improving The Civil Aviation Management System And Measures To Develop Aviation Communications In The Kyrgyz Republic"

As noted in the decree, in order to improve the management system and ensure the development of civil aviation, increase the level of aviation services for the population within the country and on international routes, the state will contribute to "fulfillment of the requirements of the economy and the population in the air transportation of passengers, baggage, cargo and mail."

The state will also be required to create favorable conditions for "safe, regular and efficient air transportation, aviation special works and the development of the civil aviation services market."

Moreover, on the basis of the decree, the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic (hereinafter referred to as the State Civil Aviation Agency) was established on the basis of the Department of Civil Aviation under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic.

