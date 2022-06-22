Paul Pace Ross and Stephan Piazza will be attending The European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) 2022 in Geneva.

EBACE is a premier event and the annual meeting place for the European business aviation community bringing together aviation leaders, government officials, manufacturers, flight department personnel, avionics firms, fractional providers, charter/lease companies and people involved in almost every aspect of business aviation.

EBACE2022 is the perfect venue to witness the most futuristic aviation technologies including high-tech small aircraft, ultra-modern intercontinental jets, advanced air mobility and eVTOL aircraft, state-of-the-art avionics.

EBACE is also a live forum offering a full line-up of sessions focused on the latest trends, featuring today's experts.

