The use of drones in the world is increasing very rapidly and plays an important role in optimizing processes across a various range of industries: agriculture, delivery services, infrastructure, mapping, military and so on. These machines are very efficient, effective, and safe tools for quality, safety and savings.



As we start seeing increased use of drones throughout the Southeast Asian region, DFDL has prepared a country-specific Q&A series on key questions that organizations or individuals might have when considering whether to use drones for corporate or personal use. The second guide focuses on Vietnam and details the current regulatory framework mainly centered on Decree No. 36/2008/ND-CP dated 28 March 2008 which provides details on the management of unmanned aircraft and ultralight aircraft.

