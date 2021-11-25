Malta:
2.5 Ganado Meets Transport With Prof. Kristian Zarb Adami (Podcast)
25 November 2021
Ganado Advocates
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the fifth episode of Ganado Meets Transport, Daniel Aquilina,
partner within the Transport Law practice at Ganado Advocates,
meets Prof. Kristian Zarb Adami, a pioneer within Malta's
Space Sector, to discuss Malta's progress in the space sector
and what the future holds.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Malta
A Decade Of The Aircraft Registration Act
Ganado Advocates
On the 22 June 2010, Parliament approved and published the Aircraft Registration Act, which came into force on 1 October 2010. This means that it has already been a decade since a decision...
Aviation Funding And Leasing Services In Malta
Dixcart Group Limited
In the last decade, aviation has become an even more relevant sector to Malta, not only due to the fact that it is the primary way that the island connects with other countries.