November 2021 – A recent article in Ukrainian legal affairs newspaper "Yurydychna Praktyka" ("Юридична Практика) features the comments of three Kinstellar experts—Vincent Morand (Senior Legal Advisor based in Prague), Oleksandr Kurdydyk (Partner and Head of Banking and Energy & Natural Resources in Kyiv, firm-wide Head of Projects & Infrastructure, and firm-wide Co-head of Energy & Natural Resources) and Yuliia Eismont (Senior Associate in Kyiv)—focusing on the key expectations of signing the Common Aviation Area Agreement, which creates the basis for Ukraine's integration with the European Aviation Area.

The article shares the viewpoints of leading lawyers on the long-term consequences of signing the agreement and the reaction of the Ukrainian aviation industry representatives to the changes taking place.

The article was published in issue № 43-44 (1244-1245) of "Yurydychna Praktyka" (November 2021) and is available in the Ukrainian language only.





