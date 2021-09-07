Malta:
Matthew Xerri Meets Captain Charles Pace (Podcast)
07 September 2021
Ganado Advocates
In the first episode of Ganado Meets Transport, Ganado
Advocates' Matthew Xerri, Senior Associate within the shipping
and aviation team, meets with Captain Charles Pace to discuss how
the Aviation industry in Malta and in particular the Aircraft
register has grown throughout the last decade and what makes it
attractive for aircraft operators to establish themselves in
Malta.
