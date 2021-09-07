ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the first episode of Ganado Meets Transport, Ganado Advocates' Matthew Xerri, Senior Associate within the shipping and aviation team, meets with Captain Charles Pace to discuss how the Aviation industry in Malta and in particular the Aircraft register has grown throughout the last decade and what makes it attractive for aircraft operators to establish themselves in Malta.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.