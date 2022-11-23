Key Points

Austria expanded its list of occupations classified as those that have a skills shortage for applicants of the Red-White-Red card

Overview

The government of Austria expanded the list of occupations and introduced new measures for filing Red-White-Red card applications.

Some of the jobs that will be included in the expanded list of occupations are in the sectors of health care, technology, manual labor and finance. For further information on the expanded list, check here. Visa-required foreign nationals must qualify for a skills shortage position in order to apply for a Red-White-Red card.

Foreign nationals who require a visa to enter Austria will now be permitted to file Red-White-Red card applications while in Austria so long as they have received permission to enter and reside in the country. The government will also now permit holders of valid entry visas to apply for a residence permit from within the country.

What are the changes?

The government of Austria updated its shortage of skills occupation list for 2022 and 2023. The government also introduced new measures that will ease location filing requirements for visa-required nationals intending to apply for a Red-White-Red card.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21 November 2022

