ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Austria

Cyber Crime De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek N.V. In May 2011, a group of U.S. lawmakers called on SEC Chairman Mary Shapiro to issue guidance and apply enforcement in respect of disclosure requirements of listed companies confronted with (material) cyber crime attacks.

Politicians Are Asking Why It Took The FCA So Long To Conclude The Prosecution Of NatWest For Money Laundering Rahman Ravelli Solicitors The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been asked to explain why it took five years to prosecute NatWest for money laundering failings relating to £365 million that was paid into one client's

Corporate Crime Reform: A Comparative Guide Reynolds Porter Chamberlain Robin draws on his extensive understanding of legal frameworks in other jurisdictions to provide a fascinating comparative guide to corporate criminal liability.

BCL Solicitors LLP Named In The 2021 GIR 100 Top Global Investigations Firms BCL Solicitors LLP BCL Solicitors LLP are delighted to be named in the Global Investigations Review (GIR) top 100 investigations firms 2021 – a guide to the world's leading firms for corporate investigations.

English Guidance On The Applicable Legal Principles For Setting Aside An Arbitral Award For Fraud Soteris Pittas & Co LLC In the English case Stockman Interhold S.A. -v- Arricano Real Estate PLC (2017) EWHC 2909, the Court summarized the applicable legal principles for setting aside an arbitral award for fraud, as follows: