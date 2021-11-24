Austria:
Kronzeugenregelung In Österreich (Podcast)
24 November 2021
Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH
Kronzeugenregelung in Österreich
Rund um politische Querelen sorgte der Begriff Kronzeuge zuletzt
für großes mediales Aufsehen. Die Kronzeugenregelung
gibt es in Österreich seit 2011, erst kürzlich wurde sie
verlängert. Aber was ist eine Kronzeugin oder ein
Kronzeuge konkret? Wer erhält diesen Status wann und welche
Konsequenzen hat das Verraten von anderen? Daniela Firulovic und
Elias Schönborn sind beide Strafrechtsexperten bei DORDA und
geben einen Einblick in die österreichische
Kronzeugenregelung.
