Kronzeugenregelung in Österreich

Rund um politische Querelen sorgte der Begriff Kronzeuge zuletzt für großes mediales Aufsehen. Die Kronzeugenregelung gibt es in Österreich seit 2011, erst kürzlich wurde sie verlängert.  Aber was ist eine Kronzeugin oder ein Kronzeuge konkret? Wer erhält diesen Status wann und welche Konsequenzen hat das Verraten von anderen? Daniela Firulovic und Elias Schönborn sind beide Strafrechtsexperten bei DORDA und geben einen Einblick in die österreichische Kronzeugenregelung.  

1134248a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.