Austria:
Schutz für Whistleblower
22 July 2022
Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Der langersehnte Entwurf des Hinweisgeberschutzgesetzes liegt
seit Juni endlich zur Begutachtung vor. Doch was bedeutet das
Gesetz konkret für Unternehmen und öffentliche
Einrichtungen? Worauf muss geachtet werden, auch aus
datenschutzrechtlicher Sicht?
Unsere DORDA Experten Axel Anderl und Alexandra Ciarnau geben
Einblick.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Austria
Working From Home: The Controversy
Bindmans LLP
Although we no longer follow European Union (EU) decisions since our formal departure from the EU it is interesting to analyse the parallels and differences in various approaches to the issue...
Too Hot To Work? – An Employer's Guide
RWK Goodman
With temperatures set to soar well over 30°C in parts of the UK this week and beyond, whether employees work from home, in an office or another workplace...
UK Trials Four-day Week
Littler Mendelson
In April 2021 we reported on the SNP's manifesto pledge to trial a four-day working week in Scotland, with no reduction in salary. Whilst no formal Government backed trial has...