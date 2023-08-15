Wondering About the Current State of Enforcing Judgments in Austria? KNOETZL Publishes Overview in Chambers Global Practice Guide

How can assets against which a claim can be enforced be identified in Austria? What types of domestic judgments are there, how can they be challenged, and what makes them unenforceable? What about foreign judgments and their enforceability in Austria? Or arbitral awards?

The latest chapter on the current situation in Austria by KNOETZL sheds light on these critical issues and their many pertinent details. KNOETZL partners and authors, Bettina Knoetzl, Patrizia Netal, Katrin Hanschitz and Natascha Tunkel are all celebrated practitioners in the fields of asset tracing, the enforcement of domestic and international judgments, and treatment of arbitral awards.

Their new publication compiles the most important, up-to-date information on all matters of enforcement that is essential to read now:

Originally published by Chambers Global Practice Guide.

