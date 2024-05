ARTICLE

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) To The Transfer Pricing Legislation As These Have Been Issued By The Cyprus Tax Department On 03 April 2024 S&A On April 3, 2024, the Cyprus Tax Department published a new set of FAQs (from 17 to 24), aimed at clarifying specific aspects of Articles 33 and 33C of the Income Tax Law (ITL).

UK Domicile: What Should Long Term UK Expats Do Now? The Sovereign Group In the Spring budget, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the abolition of the remittance basis for income tax and capital gains tax for non-UK domiciled individuals...

New Updates On Italian Gift/Inheritance Tax And Trusts SLCLEX The draft legislative decree currently under consideration by the Italian Government partially revises the rules on Gift and Inheritance tax and registration taxes with reference to trusts...

Withers Report: The UK's Non-dom Regime - Time To Reform Rather Than Replace? Withers LLP Here are just five of the key findings and views from our interviewees. To see the full list, please read our report.

The Spanish Special Regime For New Temporary Tax Residents ("NTTR") Kinship Law Partners Explore the NTTR: Spain's tax regime for expats, offering unique tax benefits for a smoother relocation experience.