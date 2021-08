ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Austria

EU Spotlight: Top 6 Issues All General Counsel Need To Know About Ransomware Alston & Bird Ransom demands from cyber-attacks show no signs of slowing down, and the costs—both from ransom payments and repairing the damage—are rising precipitously.

Proposal Of The European Parliament And The Council On Harmonised Rules On Artificial Intelligence Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal Following various policy papers and guidelines published by high-level working groups on Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), on the 21st of April 2021...

DAC-8: EU Directive Could Force Crypto Exchanges To Hand Over Data To Tax Authorities Schoenherr Attorneys at Law For anyone who has so far given little or no thought to the taxation of their crypto assets, things could drastically change from autumn 2021. The EU Commission plans to monitor tax-payers who ...

Giambrone & Partners' Strategy Wins Back Five Figure Sum Lost In A Financial Fraud/Cryptocurrency Case Giambrone & Partners Giambrone & Partners was delighted to obtain the restoration of our client's funds in the sum of £37,000 in a complex case involving a fraudulent investment broker and two cryptocurrency trading platforms.

Algorithmic Policing – "Trust Is A Must, Not A Nice To Have" Julian Hayes And Suzanne Gallagher Write For Global Data Review BCL Solicitors LLP BCL partner Julian Hayes and associate Suzanne Gallagher's article ‘Algorithmic policing – "Trust is a must, not a nice to have"‘ has been published by Global Data Review.