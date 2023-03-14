Austria:
Update On Digital Global Certificates In Austria
14 March 2023
Schoenherr Attorneys at Law
After the necessary amendments to the Austrian Securities
Deposit Act (Depotgesetz) were implemented in 2021,
another major milestone towards digitalising the Austrian
securities market was achieved. The Austrian Central Securities
Depository (OeKB CSD GmbH) launched their new Issuer Platform in
November 2022, enabling securities (i.e. bonds and investment
certificates) to be issued in paperless form as a Digital Global
Certificate. Until now, securities could only be issued in paper
form. A Digital Global Certificate is created in the IT system of
OeKB CSD GmbH (via the Issuer Platform) based on the information
electronically transmitted to OeKB CSD GmbH by the respective
issuer.
