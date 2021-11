ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Austria

Collas Crill Explains... Trustee Liens Collas Crill In general terms, a lien is a right which entitles a party to hold on to assets in their possession pending payment of a debt owed.

Action Plan To Attract Companies To Operate And/or Expand Their Activities In Cyprus RSM Cyprus Cyprus proves once again its entrepreneurial ability by announcing an attractive action plan that aims to attract companies to operate and/or expand their activities in Cyprus.

3 Minutes On Confidentiality Agreements Or NDAs (Video) Arendt & Medernach Confidentiality agreements, also called non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), are instruments for communicating information to a certain party while prohibiting them from revealing it to anyone else.

In The Matter Of The Piedmont Trust & Riviera Trust: The Role Of Protectors In Trustee Decision Making Process And The Significance Of Letters Of Wishes Ogier Both trusts were created at the instigation of the father of three adult children, and were settled by relatives of the family.

The Mechanism Of Redemption Of Shares Under The Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113 Oxford Management A right of redemption means that a company or its shareholders can decide to redeem the shares in exchange for cash or a fresh issue of shares.