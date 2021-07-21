ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In January, the Austrian Federal Ministry for Climate Action Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology together with car importers, two-wheeler importers and sports retailers initiated a grant campaign to support the purchase of electric vehicles for private use. Initially, the grant budget amounted to EUR 46m, but due to an unexpected run on the grant, another EUR 55m will be added, according to an announcement of the Minister. Grants are available for e-vehicles, e-motorcycles and for charging infrastructure. Amongst others, grants extend to purchases of purely electric drive vehicles or fuel cell vehicles amounting to EUR 5,000 or plug-in hybrid vehicles amounting to EUR 2,500. Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in Austria, especially in urban areas, even though concerns about range, sustainability and availability of charging infrastructure persist. Nonetheless, purely electric drive vehicles accounted for 10.8 % of new vehicle registrations from January to May 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.