On 13 February 2023 the European Parliamentary Research Service issued a study on the social approach to the transition to smart cities. The document explains what should be understood under the definition of a "smart city" and developed five main categories which need to be considered: (i) smart and safe living; (ii) smart governance and e-citizen; (iii) smart mobility; (iv) smart environment; and (v) smart economy. Additionally, the report disclosed a set of key challenges and elaborates on the main accelerating factors that may amplify or contain their impact on certain groups and territories. Based on the case studies, the EPRS proposed six policy options to be considered in the transition to smart cities in the EU. These include: (i) setting up a supervisory body for certification and quality assurance of the digital infrastructure in cities; (ii) strengthening the role of national contact points to further link EU and local realities and support capitalisation and upscaling; (iii) setting up helpdesks for less-digitalised cities; (iv) reinforcing capacity building of public administrations to strengthen digital skills and promote capitalisation through peer-to-peer learning; (v) researching and providing evidence on the benefits and costs of remote working and service provision in cities; and (vi) creating a knowledge platform for best practices to support the replicability and scale-up of inclusive smart city solutions. The full study can be found here.

